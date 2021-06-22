Why is a city that has seven miles of beachfront on the Pacific and smashed between San Francisco and Silicon Valley — oh, and with an international airport 15 minutes away — always crying broke?
Juan Campos
Pacifica
Dear editor, I live in the first group of townhouses on Oddstad Boulevard. There have been RVs parked on Oddstad, making a blind spot for a right turn on Oddstad. Really dangerous. There has to be a better solution than to have RV’s parked along Oddstad and Terra Nova. How about in front of the […]
Dear editor, At the June 17 meeting, the Planning Commission approved a second Modus LLC application to install a telecom antenna in a residential area in very close proximity to homes, 20 feet from one bedroom window, next to a cancer survivor’s home. Many people called in to the zoom meet…
Dear editor, This letter was sent to the City Council. Sorry, but I have to say your opinion is way off base, in my humble opinion. What experience do you, or your ilk, have in regards to law enforcement. Have you ever arrested anyone? I have. Have you ever applied a “choke hold” ? I […]
Dear editor, This is a letter sent to the Pacifica City Council. Again, I write to you about putting the RV ban on Terra Nova Blvd. – at once! It is disgraceful of all of you to ignore all the letters and communications from hundreds of TNB property owners/property tax payers and many mem…
Dear editor, This is a letter I sent to the Pacifica City Council. I’m addressing the council members on two very serious issues in our City of Pacifica. Homeless encampement fire?? Seriously? How did you allow things to get so out of control? This is compassion? Have you not seen what S…
Dear editor, I thank Mr. Bray for his wise words and for sharing his concerns. I left out a few things from my original letter. First, the officer in question pulled up behind several vehicles before he reached mine. In each case, the driver moved on. I guess it had something to do with “o…
Dear editor, I find myself once again fact checking your column since more often than not your version of facts bears no relationship to the truth. I guess you take your cues from our Liar in Chief. You commented in the June 17th edition that ASU withdrew a job offer to Sonya Duhé to become […]
Dear editor, It was a miracle. Right in front of our eyes. A Pacifica miracle. One we’ll never forget. Me and my life partner were out on our walk and saw a car approaching in our direction. It slowed and pulled over to the curb. A young lady got out of the passenger side and […]
Dear editor, This was originally written to the Pacifica City Council. I am very pleased that the city is moving forward on replacing and extending the seawall to close the southern gap to protect its residents. However, I’m shocked to learn that the engineering firm that the city has chose…
Dear editor, I read with sorrow and disappointment the letter from the Rev. Piers Lahey indicting the Pacifica police for parking behind him. I am not sure how parking behind him is considered “pulling him over,” but, apparently it was enough to stoke the good reverend’s fertile imagination…
