Regarding the city’s proposal for the quarry, referring to what it plans to do to the quarry as “reclamation” is quite misleading. Nature has been busily reclaiming the quarry ever since it was first disturbed.
Dumping all that waste dirt (dirt that was never there before) on top of nature’s efforts is an impediment to the reclamation of the quarry. As for the “drainage improvements” (which would be unnecessary except for the tons of soil being trucked in), and the “wetland mitigation, and the revegetation with native species,” these are things that laws would require anyway, and nature and volunteers have been and will be working on for decades.
