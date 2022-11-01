Pacificans can finally win relief from the fireworks that result in wildfires, cause stress to veterans, freak out pets and wildlife, and make our neighborhoods sound like war zones for weeks at a time. Most nonprofits raise money without selling fireworks, and Pacificans, including those of us supporting Measure Q, are ready to help them do so.
Q is for Quiet!
