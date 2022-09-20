The city of Pacifica Fairmont West Park preschool recently made two changes to its facilities.
One, paving the cracked and worn asphalt basketball court adjacent to the preschool was a good thing. Many basketball players shoot hoops there; who knows, maybe even the next Steph Curry.
The other change, installing new turf in the front of the day care, was a dumb thing. It’s like a slap in the face for those of us that let our lawns go brown to save water, or went the next step and replaced that lovely green grass that sucks up precious water with drought resistant plants that nourish bees and butterflies. Putting in new turf in the middle of a drought is like putting a golf course in the middle of the desert.
It wouldn’t surprise me if these “decision makers” were still driving gasoline cars in 2050. But hey, one out of two ain’t bad at the free-throw line.
