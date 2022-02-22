The Sharp Park Specific Plan is spot-on. Visionary. Essential. Brilliant. Yes, Palmetto Avenue can be a vibrant small walkable “Downtown Pacifica.” A new hotel at 2212 Beach Blvd. is key. Shops and eateries will make Pacifica thrive. The added tax revenue to our city treasuries is essential for our economic viability.
The plan goes into detail about potential sea level rise, yet it is virtually silent about a simple sea level rise solution — a robust seawall.
A robust seawall is a no brainer. The simple solution is a robust seawall north of the pier. Fix the plan, with a clear policy statement, within the Sharp Park plan itself, that we will work to make a robust seawall happen.
Hundreds of millions of dollars of infrastructure, homes, retirement nest eggs and businesses are at stake. Without the existing sewer pump station alone, 40 percent of Pacifica sewer service would vanish. The golf course, pier and access to coastal trails provide healthful affordable recreation. Let’s protect them, for environmental and social justice issues, as well as common sense.
Family investments in homes and businesses must be protected. Owners who invested their life savings never thought they should fear their government might abandon them and effectively condemn their nest eggs by not protecting them with a simple robust seawall.
Environmental and economic justice issues are at stake, unless the Sharp Park Specific Plan commits to pursuing a robust seawall.
— Tom Thompson, Sharp Park
