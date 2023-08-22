I have a wonderful canine who is walked and played with daily. It has been my experience when out and about that I am one of the few who actually picks up after my dog’s potty events and takes it with me to be disposed of properly. Why do dog owners not abide by this simple little thing that makes life better for all?
There is no “fairy” that will come by and pick up those cute colorful bags that folks leave on the sand at the beach or along a walking path. Please be considerate of all and do the responsible thing — take care to do the best for all — including your animal and human community.
