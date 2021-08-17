Pacifica City Council is considering options for a “Safe Parking Program.” Safe parking provides rest, access to hygiene and case management to work toward permanent housing.
There are successful programs in the state, and two in our county: Project WeHope in East Palo Alto and a safe parking program in Redwood City. Both programs have helped locate permanent housing, reduce the number of motorhomes in the streets (Redwood City saw numbers drop from 125 vehicles pre-program to less than 20), and increased safety for both program participants and the greater community according to community leaders.
Pacifica’s unhoused formerly were housed here. Many work, study, shop and pray here. They have family and friends in Pacifica. Pacifica is their home.
The fastest-growing group of homeless are those over 50. Other risk factors include victims of domestic violence, young people aging out of foster care, veterans, disabled, single-parent households. The pandemic has increased numbers. Santa Barbara reports 20 percent of program participants lost housing during the COVID-19 crisis.
The greatest cause of homelessness is being priced out of housing. Low-income housing is scarce in our community. Six families compete for every unit of low-income housing. Pacifica hasn’t built low-income housing for two decades.
Intermediate steps like safe parking and transitional housing can provide a path to permanent housing while low-income housing is being built — “a more immediate fix,” suggests Santa Barbara’s New Beginnings director.
Contact City Council. Support their solution-based efforts. citycouncil@ci.pacifica.ca.us
Suzanne Moore
Pacifica
