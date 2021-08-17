Pacifica City Council is considering options for a “Safe Parking Program.” Safe parking provides rest, access to hygiene and case management to work toward permanent housing.

There are successful programs in the state, and two in our county: Project WeHope in East Palo Alto and a safe parking program in Redwood City. Both programs have helped locate permanent housing, reduce the number of motorhomes in the streets (Redwood City saw numbers drop from 125 vehicles pre-program to less than 20), and increased safety for both program participants and the greater community according to community leaders.

Pacifica’s unhoused formerly were housed here. Many work, study, shop and pray here. They have family and friends in Pacifica. Pacifica is their home.

The fastest-growing group of homeless are those over 50. Other risk factors include victims of domestic violence, young people aging out of foster care, veterans, disabled, single-parent households. The pandemic has increased numbers. Santa Barbara reports 20 percent of program participants lost housing during the COVID-19 crisis.

The greatest cause of homelessness is being priced out of housing. Low-income housing is scarce in our community. Six families compete for every unit of low-income housing. Pacifica hasn’t built low-income housing for two decades.

Intermediate steps like safe parking and transitional housing can provide a path to permanent housing while low-income housing is being built — “a more immediate fix,” suggests Santa Barbara’s New Beginnings director.

Contact City Council. Support their solution-based efforts. citycouncil@ci.pacifica.ca.us

Suzanne Moore

Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

RIP my good friend Marque

RIP my good friend Marque

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I am sorry to report the death of Marque Glisson, the owner of The New Coastside #2 Bait and Tackle.  He had the best bait in the area. He was very knowledgeable about the fish and would tell his customers about the fish that were running and which bait and tackle to use […]

Long overdue

Long overdue

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Editor, In October of 2019 the Terra Nova Class of 1969 enjoyed our 50-year reunion at Nick’s in Rockaway. As the conversation flowed and memories were shared, many of us had a heavy heart remembering that during our years of high school and college, some of our friends gave their young…

David Hirzel: Congress needs to step up

David Hirzel: Congress needs to step up

  • Updated
  • 0

Dave Hirzel/My Turn While Congress dithers and bickers, the president has a field day campaigning from the Oval Office, issuing unilateral and ill-considered “executive orders” to steer the public discourse in his chosen direction.  Where we should have negotiation and compromise between the…

Shun President Trump

Shun President Trump

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I noticed you conveniently left President Trump’s photo out of your collection of photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends.  There are countless photos and videos of the president and Mr.Epstein paling around available, and it was also noted that the president’s personal phone numbe…

Homeless RVs on home driveways?

Homeless RVs on home driveways?

  • Updated
  • 0

Gail Benjamin, Linda Prisajni and Mark Stechbart/My Turn This year-long homeless RV shell game has got to stop. City council has to reject the Pacifica Resource Center plan to drive homeless RVs into residential neighborhoods.  At the July 15 council meeting, homeless RV camp-outs on city st…

David Hirzel: The complex lives of our past heroes

David Hirzel: The complex lives of our past heroes

  • Updated
  • 0

David Hirzel/My Turn The current rush to tear down every statue of those who were once revered for their accomplishments could use a time-out and a little more critical thinking.  Some of the heroes-now-recognized-as-villains deserve the debunking.  Those generals and statesmen who cast thei…

Just fix it!

Just fix it!

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I just drove south then north on Palmetto Avenue and I counted 14 RVs and campers parked on both sides of the street. Some are so wide that I had to cross the center line to drive past safely. I don’t believe that the (Unhoused Pacifica) task force or City Hall are actually […]

Pacifica Historical Society weighs in on Portola statue

Pacifica Historical Society weighs in on Portola statue

  • Updated
  • 1

‘HISTORY IS NUANCED AND OUR STATUE IS NO EXCEPTION’ PORTOLA STATUE GIFTED IN COMMON BOND, NOT CONQUEST Editor’s note: This is a letter from the Pacifica Historical Society board in response to a petition to remove the statue of Gaspar de Portola in Pacifica.) Recently, communities throughout…

Boy Scouts say ‘thanks’ to Tribune, Pacifica

Boy Scouts say ‘thanks’ to Tribune, Pacifica

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, Thanks for the Pacifica Tribune article about our Eagle Project to collect donations for the Pacifica Resource Center. A lot of the people who donated mentioned that they learned about it from the Tribune and it made a huge difference to our success.  Thank you Pacifica! Your re…

RV parking more involved than in reserved parking places

RV parking more involved than in reserved parking places

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  Pacifica is trying to make political decisions about Recreational Vehicles.  As a long-time RV user from Arizona to Alaska, I’d like to add some facts to the discussion. An RV can be delightful, but it is complicated.  It is both a truck and a house, with the needs of both.  Li…

Recommended for you