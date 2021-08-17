I would like to proclaim my dismay at the city’s handling of the RV residential parking situation. The idea of moving RVs to “assigned residential parking” solves nothing. The people living in their RVs are still on the streets with no physical, mental or emotional support or services. How does this move improve their lives?
Would it not be better to congregate RVs in one area where a sense of community is possible? Why not the old sewer plant on Palmetto Avenue, where electricity and plumbing already exist, the Resource Center just down the street. I’ve heard in Half Moon Bay they have set aside property with a 24/7 guard funded by federal money. Besides, with climate change, a crumbling seawall and managed retreat still an option, what developer is going to build a hotel?
With 4 ½ miles of allocated RV parking on Pacifica residential streets, up to 500 vehicles is not the way to bring in the tourist dollars. You are doing everyone, both RV dwellers and Pacifica residents, a disservice by not being leaders enough to tackle this problem.
Cindy Bradford
Pacifica
