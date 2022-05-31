The Pacifica Planning Commission conducted an in-person meeting on Pacifica’s General Plan while COVID is rising?
The city of Pacifica will soon be releasing feedback to public comment on our General Plan. This is a big deal! Our General Plan is our community vision for our future development. Our city has indicated the importance of engaging the public, yet officials have chosen to release these city comments for our review during the Memorial Holiday week, have the in-person Planning Commission meeting the day before Father’s Day, and expect community involvement while COVID levels are rising locally?
I cannot recommend that my neighbors attend the in-person Planning Commission meeting under circumstances of rising COVID numbers. The city has to take our community health and safety into consideration. I respectfully request that our city resume Zoom meetings to safely engage the public.
— Suzanne Moore, Pacifica
