I wanted to respond to the Fog Fest piece (Tribune, March 10) because it contained the word “miracle” in connection with COVID-19. I was connected to the latest town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier on the same day the paper came out that focused on children and schools and she also invoked the word “miracle,” referencing the rapid rollout of three vaccines against SARS-CoV-2.
It appears again in your editorial, “Coastside festivals will likely have to wait another year.” In the spirit of disconfirmatory feedback, I beg to differ. The only “miracle” required is loud public demand.
First and foremost, the scientific, factual basis for shutting down large swaths of society and the economy to prevent the spread of the virus to vulnerable members of society when they and the virus were unknown quantities does not apply when so many of them have been identified and/or died. The at-risk population has shrunk considerably as a result of our poor initial response to the pandemic, a prospect, by the way, that was inconceivable if we looked at the Global Health Security Index created at Johns Hopkins University, where the United States was ranked the highest in preparedness out of 195 countries studied. COVID-19 burst that bubble convincingly.
As for the vaccine industry, it is anything but miraculous. All told, it takes millions of man-hours in clean laboratories to produce a successful vaccine. Emergency authorizations for seven vaccines (two or three in the U.S.) for public distribution in 15 months is not a miracle but the outcome of demand from hundreds of national governments for billions of doses. Speier knows practically nothing about these facts.
She also knows practically nothing about the relative risks that surviving or dead members of society face(d). Her ignorance is self-indulgent, if not willful. For her to own the facts when up to 99 percent of all the deaths from SARS-CoV-2 were preventable by government and industry action, is not in the cards. Understandably, she runs a flag up for us to salute.
Alternatively, I suggest we demand two things: transparency and accountability. We won’t get either. Miraculously, herd immunity will be attained and the economy will reopen in short order. I think that’s the best we can hope for.
Randell Stortroen
Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.