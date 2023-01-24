I enjoyed the Matter of Opinion by Chris Hunter about Jane Northrop in the Jan. 18 edition of the newspaper. She was an asset to the Tribune.
I noted, too, as have others, that the Tribune as well as other newspapers have shrunk. The web has become the quick and easy way to get news, some true and some false or misleading. I still enjoy holding up my newspaper; the smell and feel of the paper just has appeal. I leaf through every page reading some articles beginning to end and some just a scan.
