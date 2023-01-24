I enjoyed the Matter of Opinion by Chris Hunter about Jane Northrop in the Jan. 18 edition of the newspaper. She was an asset to the Tribune. 

I noted, too, as have others, that the Tribune as well as other newspapers have shrunk. The web has become the quick and easy way to get news, some true and some false or misleading. I still enjoy holding up my newspaper; the smell and feel of the paper just has appeal. I leaf through every page reading some articles beginning to end and some just a scan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Appellant would appreciate more info

  • 0

This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.

Parmer-Lohan supports climate solutions

  • 0

This is not the first time that gas prices have impacted our wallets. This is, however, a time when we can do something about it. Rising inflation and high gas prices are impacting San Mateo County residents and we must take action to mitigate the effects. As County Supervisor, I have been w…

Appellant would appreciate more info

  • 0

This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.

For supe, vote for Parmer-Lohan

  • 0

As a former supervisor in Santa Clara County and state senator representing San Mateo County, I write in support of Laura Parmer-Lohan for supervisor in San Mateo County. She knows the issues and has worked to resolve them as a city council member. Her additional experience as a working moth…

Why vote for Christina Corpus?

  • 0

The race for San Mateo County Sheriff is not just an ordinary political election; it’s a race between the status quo and the future. A race for all voices vs. select voices. An event resembling that of David and Goliath. It is a race that represents the end of an era of injustices, iniquitie…

How about actually engaging community?

  • 0

I have a question for the Pacifica City Council and City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. If Pacifica’s goal is to have an engaged community — per your goals — why not actually engage with the community in some very important dialogue?

Birthday goodwill at Safeway

  • 0

Monday, April 25, was my birthday. I’d saved my errands because I live alone, and being among people seemed more festive than shrugging off the day. In Safeway at Linda Mar I tossed a bag of mini Snickers into my cart. I rarely buy candy but this was my day. Then checking out I asked Mark (C…

More apt: Pacifica a sinking ship

  • 0

The story about the city of Pacifica’s “structural deficit” (Tribune, April 20) might have been more aptly headlined, “Pacifica is a sinking ship.”

Recommended for you