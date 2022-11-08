I attended the city’s Housing Element workshop on Nov. 1. I and others feel that our public input was neither respected nor appropriately elicited.
Alameda’s Housing Element, recently approved by their City Council, undertook monthly public workshops for a year. Alameda educated the public on policy issues — sustainability, infrastructure, transportation, environmental sensitivities and climate change hazards — and crafted a needs assessment and a statement on fair housing to protect their most vulnerable and promote community resiliency and well-being.
Pacifica provided two workshops and limited public discussion to only one (divisive) aspect of the Housing Element: the site inventory (relegated to an index entry in Alameda’s Housing Element). A more productive and consensus-building conversation could have been on policy issues, such as whether to raise development impact fees (which are the lowest in the Bay Area) while having an exemption for nonprofit developers.
Pacifica is late in drafting its Housing Element, which could have been started in conjunction with, or even before, a General Plan update as demonstrated by other communities. The City will have to go back and amend the General Plan and Environmental Impact Reports. Not one jurisdiction has passed their Housing Element with the first draft, and there are penalties for delays. Pacifica risks both loss of grants for affordable housing projects and jurisdictional control over development.
I am left to conclude that this city’s agenda is to rubber stamp rezoning of Pacifica without policies that protect our most vulnerable while opening the door for for-profit developments that strain our infrastructure and quality of life. Pacifica has failed to create low-income housing for three decades — housing that would have reduced displacement and homelessness, provided homes to young families and elders, workforce housing for our teachers, nurses, social workers, and service workers.
Pacifica’s Housing Element must have meaningful community input, include policies to reduce displacement and homelessness, and plans to provide housing at all levels of affordability. Those are the stipulated goals for a community’s Housing Element.
I implore you, my neighbors, to get involved. Please learn and share your opinion. Pacifica’s Housing Element is a blueprint for our city’s future.
