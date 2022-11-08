I attended the city’s Housing Element workshop on Nov. 1. I and others feel that our public input was neither respected nor appropriately elicited. 

Alameda’s Housing Element, recently approved by their City Council, undertook monthly public workshops for a year. Alameda educated the public on policy issues — sustainability, infrastructure, transportation, environmental sensitivities and climate change hazards — and crafted a needs assessment and a statement on fair housing to protect their most vulnerable and promote community resiliency and well-being.

