The story about the city of Pacifica’s “structural deficit” (Tribune, April 20) might have been more aptly headlined, “Pacifica is a sinking ship.”

I have no idea how we are going to stay afloat after reading the story; most of it was feel-good “goals” that make no sense if the city doesn’t have enough money to fund staff and services.

And, yes, Councilman Mike O’Neill, “all the departments in the city will be reduced.” In fact, it’s already happening. A small example is my business license. Routine, right? The city has outsourced the former business license division to a firm in Fresno, which evidently provides such services to over 100 California cities. I sent the form in last November, as I have for the previous 24 years, and heard — nothing. In mid-March, I received a notice from this firm that I owed more money and four months’ penalties! We’re not talking about a lot of money, but I don’t understand how the slow response generates penalties when I sent the form in by the deadline.

As of this writing, the matter is still unresolved. If this is what happens with a small problem, I shudder to think of larger ones going unresolved.

This is merely to illustrate what’s going to become ever more common — less response from city government because portions of it are disappearing. The Tribune would well serve the public by looking into this further and delineating staff and service reductions over the last few years.

— Lionel Emde, Edgemar

