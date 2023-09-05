While reading Marie Baca's Opinion piece (Tribune, Aug. 30) about additional costs to taxpayers when there is an absence of local newspapers to act as a watchdog, what immediately came to mind was the Tribune report a week or so ago about the San Mateo County Harbor District ultimately spending $1.2 million on what was initially projected to cost $400,000 for the construction of a concrete block restroom in back of the former Ketch Joanne restaurant that isn't even connected to the main building.
Although there may be supporting documentation to justify the costs (perhaps 24 karat gold plating thoroughout the interior), it's nevertheless bewildering that this public works project should cost taxpayers nearly $5,000 per square foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.