While reading Marie Baca's Opinion piece (Tribune, Aug. 30) about additional costs to taxpayers when there is an absence of local newspapers to act as a watchdog, what immediately came to mind was the Tribune report a week or so ago about the San Mateo County Harbor District ultimately spending $1.2 million on what was initially projected to cost $400,000 for the construction of a concrete block restroom in back of the former Ketch Joanne restaurant that isn't even connected to the main building.

Although there may be supporting documentation to justify the costs (perhaps 24 karat gold plating thoroughout the interior), it's nevertheless bewildering that this public works project should cost taxpayers nearly $5,000 per square foot. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Thanks to council for addressing electrification

  • 1

I want to commend City Council for supporting the first reading of the ordinance to adopt the 2022 edition of the California Building Standards Code and Fire Code with local amendments, including amendments to require building electrification (reach codes), underground utility installation, …

Are answers still blowin’ in the wind?

  • 0

The day the news services announced that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared that it was not a Russian rocket that killed two citizens of Poland, a NATO country, I breathed a sigh of relief. But within minutes, I thought, “How many more close calls or accidents…

Avoid a holiday tragedy

  • 0

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

Appreciate seeing local news

  • 0

I am so enjoying the weekly delivery of the Pacifica Tribune in my P.O. box. Oh, sure, I can get local news from apps like Next-door or Facebook, but not like the quality of professionally trained reporters and good writers.

Fairy tales and gas prices

  • 0

There has been a barrage of complaints by California politicians and consumer groups about our high gasoline prices. The average price for regular in California is about $5.57 per gallon vs. a U.S. average of $3.77 per gallon. Part of the reason for this disparity is that California is the o…

What does 10 acres have to do with it?

  • 0

I hope that a follow-up will be done on the Regional Housing Needs Allocation policy for Pacifica. One topic continues to be called out, and that is the Quarry site. This was put forward at both meetings.

Learn about our Housing Element

  • 0

Every eight years, communities are obligated to evaluate their future housing needs and develop a plan. Pacifica’s deadline for the Housing Element is Jan. 31, 2023.

Candidate supports coastal protections

  • 3

I support Laura Parmer-Lohan for District 3 San Mateo County supervisor. She is endorsed by the Pacifica Progressive Alliance, which has also endorsed Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council in District 2 and Paul Chervatin for Pacifica City Council in District 5.

Vote for those who don’t take toxic money

  • 1

It is well established that if you want to know who a politician is you should “follow the money.” This cycle, I am supporting Paul Chervatin and Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, and Laura Parmer-Lohan for county supervisor. None of them is taking toxic outside money or being suppo…

Recommended for you