By now most people have figured out that corporate greed has been the main driver of post-pandemic inflation. In fact, a new study by economists gives it a number: 54 percent. You see it everywhere you spend money. The gas pump, the supermarket, all goods and services have seen explosive price increases. They affect everyone, but as you ascend the income ladder they have less of an effect and are easier to absorb, which is what makes a sales tax increase so insidious.
It's easy to forget that California has the highest rate of poverty in the nation. But the poor have to pay the same taxes as everyone else. They’re not just farmworkers out in the valley. They’re people you know in your community. They work where you shop, where you eat, where you pump gas. They live in retirement homes, apartments, maybe next door. Many are on fixed incomes. Taxes, especially sales taxes, are regressive. They hurt the poor to a far greater extent, and they won’t get it back in services. Nor will we.
Measure Y proposes a half percent increase in Pacifica sales tax. It doesn’t seem like much. And the money will stay in Pacifica, they say. The state can’t touch it, and, gee, all the other North Peninsula cities are doing it, why can’t we? The city’s rationale for this tax is not supported by the facts, as the rebuttal in the San Mateo County voter guide spells out. It won’t go to your favorite cause or project. It goes straight to the general fund, just like California taxes. And Pacifica will have the highest sales tax in the county, without any improvement in services.
Worse, the tax is applied on purchases out of town and even online. This drives up our cost of living, already stretched to the breaking point from corporate inflation. Think of the impact that will have when you buy a car, a refrigerator or a new water heater — anything you have delivered. It also sets up an audit database at the state level to monitor our purchases against stated income. That is invasive overreach, and you can bet it will be watched a lot closer than government spending.
Pacificans, it seems, are a soft touch for any tax or bond measure, especially if it has the word “school” in it. Measure Y does not have that word in it. You should demand that your city live within the same financial constraints as the rest of us. Vote “no” on Y.
— Lawrence Bothen, Pacifica
