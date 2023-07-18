Heartbroken and outraged, Pacifica Peace People hereby publicly denounces the decision of the White House to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. We strongly support the 19 House Democrats, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who signed a letter to Biden warning that his decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine “severely undermines our moral leadership.” These bombs will disfigure Ukrainian children who pick them up thinking they are shiny toys. The bomblets then explode, blowing off children’s hands and feet. A hundred countries have banned the use of these bombs.
We urge all people of conscience to contact the White House and Pentagon and demand that they not ship internationally banned cluster bombs. Please contact Representative Anna Eshoo (202) 225-8104, and Sens. Barbara Feinstein (202) 224-8104 and Alex Padilla (202) 224-3553 and ask them to co-sponsor and publicly support the NDAA amendment (by U.S. Rep. Sarah Jacobs, D-San Diego) to ban the transfer of cluster munitions.
