Regarding Clay Lambert’s editorial about the lengthy City Council meetings (Tribune, Sept. 7), it is a timely piece. I have attended the meetings of city councils, large and small, in person and virtually. None compare to those of Pacifica’s council.
Inevitably I want to move quickly to the agenda item I’m focused on. Yet announcements and tributes can be handled thoroughly and respectfully. The example cited was the tribute to the recently retired police chief, with many comments that could have been delivered at a designated retiree event. A sampling of comments at the meeting would have sufficed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.