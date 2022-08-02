There are things we can do to promote peace
As school starts, I join others in celebrating our teachers. After a trying year, they continue to shine, offering again their trust, guidance and community to our children.
Pacifica City Council is considering options for a “Safe Parking Program.” Safe parking provides rest, access to hygiene and case management to work toward permanent housing.
I would like to proclaim my dismay at the city’s handling of the RV residential parking situation. The idea of moving RVs to “assigned residential parking” solves nothing. The people living in their RVs are still on the streets with no physical, mental or emotional support or services. How d…
I read with interest the comments of the panicked residents of Fairway Park about the potential for RV parking on their (public) street. While I understand that society’s persistent problem of a lack of affordable housing is not welcome when presented outside of one’s window, I would challen…
Editor’s note: Vigil’s letter was originally sent to the City Council and subsequently submitted for publication in the Tribune.
I am very concerned about the July 21 deadline that the city has agreed to with respect to RV parking on Pacifica streets. This issue has a tremendous global impact on the quality of life for the residents of Pacifica with respect to safety, public health, and retention of property values. A…
On June 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed new legislation (AB 832) that extends eviction protection until Sept. 30, 2021. Also, this budget includes a $5.2 billion California Rent Relief Program.
I have to respond to Dan Stegink’s letter headlined, “Fireworks sales fuel campaign financing” (Tribune, July 7).
I appreciate the heads-up from Jane Northrop regarding the prospects for funding improvements to Sharp Park Road (Tribune, July 7), which I use frequently in cyclist and motorist mode.
