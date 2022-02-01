No one person is responsible. We all are. We need to fix this. It’s going to take some time, but that is what must be done.
General Plans must be “consistent.” That’s a problem here. Some of it technical. Most of it is in format, but it’s also substance.
How does one review two documents for consistency when they do not share format? How does one establish “correlations” between this draft General Plan and draft Environmental Impact Report?
Why is the average source age more than 10 years old? Why haven’t we seen the use of other cities’ models as facilitated by the California Office of Planning and Research in its program established in 2017?
What do we want to be our legacy? What is the rush?
—Clifford Lawrence, Pacifica
