Every eight years, communities are obligated to evaluate their future housing needs and develop a plan. Pacifica’s deadline for the Housing Element is Jan. 31, 2023.
Pacifica Housing 4 All believes housing is a human right, is necessary for life and health, and is critical for the well-being and resiliency of our community. Pacifica’s sixth Housing Element is qualitatively different: Pacifica is challenged to build 1,933 new units between 2022 and 2030. State law mandates fair housing, equitably scattered through our community, of various levels of affordability.
Pacifica’s 2015-2023 Housing Element identified “goals, objectives, and programs (that) strive to encourage and incentivize the maintenance, preservation, improvement, and development of housing affordable to persons of all income levels and special needs categories.” In spite of the plan, few building permits have been issued since 2015, and 81 percent were for above-moderate-income units. Pacifica has failed to build low-income housing for three decades.
We invite the community to hear about Housing Element best practices from community leaders:
▸Housing Leadership Council on the Fair Housing mandate;
▸Legal Aid of San Mateo County on anti-displacement;
▸HIP Housing on housing preservation;
▸MidPen Housing on nonprofit housing.
A virtual presentation is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Nov., 10. Log on at: https://tinyurl.com/ynf8r9p4. Simulcast through Pacific Coast Television at Comcast Channel 26. Spanish translation available.
Please attend, learn, and participate. Our Housing Element is our commitment to create housing for all.
