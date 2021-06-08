The attack on Pacifica’s RV parking ban by the ACLU and a few disgruntled squatters is outrageous enough, but the arrogance of U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who said, “You are not allowed to drive the homeless out of the city,” takes the cake. Why not? It seems to work just fine for the moneyed swells in Hillsborough, Woodside and other exclusive Peninsula enclaves.

You don’t suppose the homeless avoid those places out of deference, do you? I’m sure their public safety officers would waste no time showing them the door.

Most of the RVs squatting in this town are dilapidated junkers that are a blight on any street they park on, whether it’s 40 feet wide or level. The only nice ones can be seen behind the fence of the San Francisco RV Park. That is our designated place for RVs. The ones that park on city streets bring with them a host of problems besides blight: trash, sanitation, drug addiction and worse. Many living in them have criminal records and, with no visible means of support, it’s not hard to guess how they get money.

Apparently, Judge Chhabria thinks Linda Mar Boulevard is a perfectly reasonable place to park dozens of these derelict motor homes. It’s a shame the judge can’t summon a little empathy for the housed residents who would have to endure not only the blight and loss of property value, but the noise, the trash, the generators humming all night. Perhaps we could send a few RVs to park in front of the judge’s house for a month or two so he can get the real flavor and smell of blackwater dumped on his street. If Daly City and Half Moon Bay can ban RV parking in their cities, so can we.

The reality is the ACLU has singled out Pacifica with this lawsuit for taking the same actions many other communities have done to protect themselves. It is discriminatory and prejudicial, and revokes our right to equal protection under the law. There must be other cities on the Peninsula and in the Bay Area that would join a countersuit to the ACLU. We live and pay taxes here. We deserve to have a say in our future, free of the obvious antagonism of Judge Chhabria.

Lawrence Bothen

Pacifica

Editor’s note: It should be noted that neither Daly City nor Half Moon Bay ban RV parking as asserted here. Daly City bans oversized vehicle parking, but the ordinance would allow vehicles with two axles. State vehicle code bans street parking for longer than 72 hours.

