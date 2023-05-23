I have received criticism from members of the community and Supervisor Ray Mueller because I opposed adding amendments to the recently passed ordinance “restricting the use of county resources to assist or cooperate with immigration authorities” and feel compelled to respond.

Mueller argues that the amendments he proposed only apply to people who committed heinous crimes (murder, rape, child molestation). Upon hearing this many people immediately jump on board. On the surface it is a no-brainer, but digging deeper one can see how this is a slippery slope — allowing exceptions to basic civil rights. Allowing exceptions to equal treatment under the law.

