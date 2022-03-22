Dear Editor:

I woke up Friday morning, took my dog for a walk, made a cup of coffee and settled in for a day of work including a webinar and a Zoom meeting. Comcast was not operational. I phoned Comcast using my landline and learned that service was out in my area due to scheduled maintenance, and the time for service to be restored was not known. Thus, I have missed two important meetings today and that impacted my colleagues as well. 

Many people are working from home these days and rely on the internet. This was, in Comcast’s words, “scheduled maintenance,” so Comcast could have sent an email to all the customers affected as soon as the maintenance was scheduled. This would have allowed Comcast’s customers to reschedule their meetings and look considerate of other people’s time and workload.

Lynn Loar

El Granada

Editor’s note: The outage affected much of the Midcoast and lasted about 24 hours. Service returned about 9 p.m. on Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

About that seawall in San Francisco...

  • 0

Regarding the ongoing study of the Beach Boulevard seawall project, Jim Steele’s letter in the April 28 Tribune made some good points about how the 1929 O’Shaughnessy seawall on Ocean Beach in San Francisco has stood the test of time, turning back the waves over the course of 80 years. There…

Think bigger with City Hall

  • 0

When Pacifica became a city in 1957, we needed a City Hall. We took an old schoolhouse and made it do, hoping to build a better one someday.

Pacifica needs robust seawall

  • 0

A robust seawall that is well designed and guaranteed to last at least 50 years is a must to protect the heart of Pacifica and the infrastructure that is vital to all Pacificans. To our north, the well-built O’Shaughnessy seawall, constructed in 1929 to protect western-most San Francisco, ha…

Seawall meeting is a must

  • 0

The fourth meeting of the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project to rebuild the Sharp Park seawall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 29. For those who care about the economic viability and sustainability of Pacifica, protecting the central core of town, businesses and housing, atte…

AAPI friends need support of us all

  • 0

The Stay Woke Club at Oceana High School has an active role in denouncing hate crimes, human rights violations and economic inequalities. This includes the recent hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Thanks for coming

  • 0

A heartfelt thanks to all the people who came out on Friday, March 26, at Highway 1 with signs and smiles promoting love and kindness. I was touched to the core as I drove by.

No miracle in COVID-19 response

  • 0

I wanted to respond to the Fog Fest piece (Tribune, March 10) because it contained the word “miracle” in connection with COVID-19. I was connected to the latest town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier on the same day the paper came out that focused on children and schools and she also in…

Beach Boulevard risk is real and likely underestimated

  • 0

Thank you for continuing the fruitful discussion in these pages of the ongoing Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project planning. It is informative to consult the City’s “scope and services” agreement with the consultants GHD. (May 26, 2020, City Council meeting.) In addition to spe…

Is city ignoring trouble with sewer system?

  • 0

A recent study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the city of Pacifica (requested in 2016), concluded that the cost/benefit of building a $10 million wall along Beach Boulevard can’t be justified. The Army Corps’ estimated cost of $28 million to $45 million is for a seaw…

Recommended for you