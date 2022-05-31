The city of Pacifica has a “groundbreaking” event to kick off the Civic Center Improvement Project.

I’ve never been to a groundbreaking event for an office remodel — and I have been to quite a few. But I suppose in its own way the event is groundbreaking in that our city management and elected officials literally bankrupted us to add this new building to their resume.

The city of Pacifica is looking at a structural deficit about a year from now. That means it is broke. This structural deficit was brought up the first time right after awarding the civic center project — at the same City Council meeting. The $4.5 million was taken from the General/Excess funds for the civic center. The structural deficit, potentially starting July 2023, is about $2.7 million.

— Vicki Sundstrom, Pacifica

On June 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed new legislation (AB 832) that extends eviction protection until Sept. 30, 2021. Also, this budget includes a $5.2 billion California Rent Relief Program.

I appreciate the heads-up from Jane Northrop regarding the prospects for funding improvements to Sharp Park Road (Tribune, July 7), which I use frequently in cyclist and motorist mode.

Newcomers to San Bruno and Pacifica are always shocked to see roadside booths selling fireworks and anyone who YouTubes "Pacifica Fireworks" will see this happening 20 miles north of where a thousand homes burned to the ground last year.

Thank you to the city of Pacifica's Public Works Department and the continued support of Gail Bennett and Ryann Hoffman on Palmetto Avenue's streetscape bulb-outs. I recently weeded our neighborhood bulb-out at the mini park and Public Works picked up the weed pile. Bennett and Hoffman coord…

Why is a city that has seven miles of beachfront on the Pacific and smashed between San Francisco and Silicon Valley — oh, and with an international airport 15 minutes away — always crying broke?

As I renew my subscription to the Pacifica Tribune, I wanted to thank you so very much for the wonderful changes we have experienced since you took over. The Tribune has been an important part of my life and work in Pacifica for 31 years. I also used archived issues for research. I also love…

Some people are more accepting to members of the LGBTQIA+ than other people. People stereotype others. For example, "gay people have to wear makeup" or if they come across a lesbian relationship they might say, "who's the guy?" or "lesbians play sports and wear masculine clothing." This is c…

