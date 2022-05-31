The city of Pacifica has a “groundbreaking” event to kick off the Civic Center Improvement Project.
I’ve never been to a groundbreaking event for an office remodel — and I have been to quite a few. But I suppose in its own way the event is groundbreaking in that our city management and elected officials literally bankrupted us to add this new building to their resume.
The city of Pacifica is looking at a structural deficit about a year from now. That means it is broke. This structural deficit was brought up the first time right after awarding the civic center project — at the same City Council meeting. The $4.5 million was taken from the General/Excess funds for the civic center. The structural deficit, potentially starting July 2023, is about $2.7 million.
— Vicki Sundstrom, Pacifica
