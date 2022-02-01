Now that Pacifica has released the draft of the proposed General Plan for public review, I would like to second the comments from Clay Lambert in the Jan. 26 Tribune regarding the 45-day public comment period ending Feb. 21. This is the minimum required by law.
Since the General Plan is the City’s “Constitution” and will remain the operative document for the next 40 years or so (as was the current General Plan in use since 1980), why the rush to get through the public comment period?
The General Plan, with the EIR and associated documents, runs to over 1,000 pages. Careful study shows the plan to be rife with flaws of various kinds, major and minor. These are hard to see, and complicated to respond to. There are and will be substantive issues that deserve recirculation, for which a rushed 45-day comment period will not suffice.
Respondents are each allowed a single three-minute time slot to offer their questions and comments. We can anticipate many such respondents with their comments. After 12 years and $1 million to create this update, we can take a couple more months to get it right.
I also second Christine Boles’ comment in the same issue: “I urge you to get involved by signing up for updates on the city’s website, www.planpacifica.org.”
We really do need to lean on our City Council to extend the review period. This is one of many facets of democracy in action — local involvement on local issues.
—David Hirzel, Pacifica
