Now that Pacifica has released the draft of the proposed General Plan for public review, I would like to second the comments from Clay Lambert in the Jan. 26 Tribune regarding the 45-day public comment period ending Feb. 21. This is the minimum required by law.

Since the General Plan is the City’s “Constitution” and will remain the operative document for the next 40 years or so (as was the current General Plan in use since 1980), why the rush to get through the public comment period?

The General Plan, with the EIR and associated documents, runs to over 1,000 pages. Careful study shows the plan to be rife with flaws of various kinds, major and minor. These are hard to see, and complicated to respond to. There are and will be substantive issues that deserve recirculation, for which a rushed 45-day comment period will not suffice.

Respondents are each allowed a single three-minute time slot to offer their questions and comments. We can anticipate many such respondents with their comments. After 12 years and $1 million to create this update, we can take a couple more months to get it right.

I also second Christine Boles’ comment in the same issue: “I urge you to get involved by signing up for updates on the city’s website, www.planpacifica.org.”

We really do need to lean on our City Council to extend the review period. This is one of many facets of democracy in action — local involvement on local issues.

—David Hirzel, Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Beach Boulevard risk is real and likely underestimated

  • 0

Thank you for continuing the fruitful discussion in these pages of the ongoing Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project planning. It is informative to consult the City’s “scope and services” agreement with the consultants GHD. (May 26, 2020, City Council meeting.) In addition to spe…

Is city ignoring trouble with sewer system?

  • 0

A recent study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the city of Pacifica (requested in 2016), concluded that the cost/benefit of building a $10 million wall along Beach Boulevard can’t be justified. The Army Corps’ estimated cost of $28 million to $45 million is for a seaw…

Please pave our road

  • 0

I have lived in Pacifica for many years and have participated in local politics from time to time. I am currently concerned about an issue that affects my own quality of life and those around me.

Why can't we get an appointment?

  • 0

I am distressed when I read the news and see the news on TV that there are people who are getting the first vaccine who qualify simply because they are over 65. I am 71 and my friend is 91 and we have not been able to secure an appointment.

Remembering an American hero

  • 1

Larry Casilac, a 90-year-old Korean War vet and longtime Pacifica resident, passed away in January. I did a feature story for the Pacifica Tribune back in 2006. I thought his story of surviving a POW camp is worth a second visit to honor this fine patriot.

Manage sea level rise for long term

  • 1

To recap Jim Kremer’s statement on the future of Beach Boulevard (Tribune, Feb. 3), “All physical structures fail.” In the destructive environment of ocean waves and sea level rise, they fail more quickly. After 40 feet of Esplanade blufftop collapsed in the big storm of 2008, I watched the …

It's time to let them play

  • 0

I have raised three sons in Pacifica and am a proud sports mom and concerned parent who along with almost 45,000 other concerned parents and coaches, want to see our kids play competitive sports this spring. The group of 45,000 is very well organized and called “LetThemPlayCA” and is growing…

Chance to learn and participate in future of Beach Boulevard
featured

Chance to learn and participate in future of Beach Boulevard

  • 0

The city is now actively engaging the public in deliberations for the “Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project.” Discussions will be underway for months, and there is Public Workshop at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. You can access it here: www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/pw/engr/current…

Recommended for you