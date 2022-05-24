As a former supervisor in Santa Clara County and state senator representing San Mateo County, I write in support of Laura Parmer-Lohan for supervisor in San Mateo County. She knows the issues and has worked to resolve them as a city council member. Her additional experience as a working mother, small business owner and corporate manager brings a broad perspective and problem-solving skills.
We very much need her consensus-building and respectful demeanor in this position.
— Becky Morgan, Los Altos Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.