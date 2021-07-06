Newcomers to San Bruno and Pacifica are always shocked to see roadside booths selling fireworks and anyone who YouTubes “Pacifica Fireworks” will see this happening 20 miles north of where a thousand homes burned to the ground last year.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has stated unequivocally that “every type of legally available consumer use of (‘safe and sane’) fireworks has been associated with serious injury or death” and a third of fireworks eye injuries result in permanent blindness. So why are two San Mateo County cities still taking on this liability through TNT Fireworks?
Open Secrets details top TNT Fireworks donations of $84,500 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, as well as additional thousands for the critical Georgia elections of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia. Bernie Sanders, winner of the 2020 presidential primary in San Mateo County, got $27.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020 moratorium protecting homeowners from dropped fire insurance expires this summer, leaving San Bruno and Pacifica homeowners likely to suffer the same fate as those in other more rural high-risk fire areas ... (with)not a single insurer willing to underwrite fire insurance policies.
The next time someone asks you to “buy fireworks for the kids,” know that you’re doing it for the Republican Party, and, if you’re still so inclined, write them a check instead.
Dan Stegnik
Pacifica
