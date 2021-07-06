Newcomers to San Bruno and Pacifica are always shocked to see roadside booths selling fireworks and anyone who YouTubes “Pacifica Fireworks” will see this happening 20 miles north of where a thousand homes burned to the ground last year.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has stated unequivocally that “every type of legally available consumer use of (‘safe and sane’) fireworks has been associated with serious injury or death” and a third of fireworks eye injuries result in permanent blindness. So why are two San Mateo County cities still taking on this liability through TNT Fireworks?

Open Secrets details top TNT Fireworks donations of $84,500 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, as well as additional thousands for the critical Georgia elections of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia. Bernie Sanders, winner of the 2020 presidential primary in San Mateo County, got $27.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020 moratorium protecting homeowners from dropped fire insurance expires this summer, leaving San Bruno and Pacifica homeowners likely to suffer the same fate as those in other more rural high-risk fire areas ... (with)not a single insurer willing to underwrite fire insurance policies.

The next time someone asks you to “buy fireworks for the kids,” know that you’re doing it for the Republican Party, and, if you’re still so inclined, write them a check instead.

Dan Stegnik

Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

RV parking more involved than in reserved parking places

RV parking more involved than in reserved parking places

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  Pacifica is trying to make political decisions about Recreational Vehicles.  As a long-time RV user from Arizona to Alaska, I’d like to add some facts to the discussion. An RV can be delightful, but it is complicated.  It is both a truck and a house, with the needs of both.  Li…

Good column, good writing

Good column, good writing

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  Dear editor, I found Sherman R. Frederick’s point on the Zoom meetings to be the least important to me in his column, but I must say, I started reading this article going down the proverbial “rabbit hole” of links on Nextdoor. I was turned OFF by the headline thinking, “Ugh, an…

Homeless task force has done nothing

Homeless task force has done nothing

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I see nothing that the UP Task Force has done in an entire year.  Now they come up with this hair-brained idea to issue permits? Has anyone planned ahead with what to do with all these RV’S sewage waste? Dump it in the storm drains or on our city and neighborhood streets? Not […]

RVs cause blind spot on Oddstad

RVs cause blind spot on Oddstad

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, I live in the first group of townhouses on Oddstad Boulevard. There have been RVs parked on Oddstad, making a blind spot for a right turn on Oddstad. Really dangerous. There has to be a better solution than to have RV’s parked along Oddstad and Terra Nova.  How about in front of the […]

Do the right thing, waive the fee

Do the right thing, waive the fee

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  At the June 17 meeting, the Planning Commission approved a second Modus LLC application to install a telecom antenna in a residential area in very close proximity to homes, 20 feet from one bedroom window, next to a cancer survivor’s home. Many people called in to the zoom meet…

Thank you, Blue

Thank you, Blue

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  This letter was sent to the City Council. Sorry, but I have to say your opinion is way off base, in my humble opinion. What experience do you, or your ilk, have in regards to law enforcement. Have you ever arrested anyone? I  have. Have you ever applied a “choke hold” ? I […]

You don’t listen

You don’t listen

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  This is a letter sent to the Pacifica City Council.  Again, I write to you about putting the RV ban on Terra Nova Blvd. – at once!  It is disgraceful of all of you to ignore all the letters and communications from hundreds of TNB property owners/property tax payers and many mem…

Wake up and clean up our town

Wake up and clean up our town

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, This is a letter I sent to the Pacifica City Council. I’m addressing the council members on two very serious issues in our City of Pacifica.  Homeless encampement fire??  Seriously?  How did you allow things to get so out of control? This is compassion?  Have you not seen what S…

I stoke peace

I stoke peace

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I thank Mr. Bray for his wise words and for sharing his concerns.  I left out a few things from my original letter. First, the officer in question pulled up behind several vehicles before he reached mine. In each case, the driver moved on. I guess it had something to do with “o…

Facts, man

Facts, man

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, I find myself once again fact checking your column since more often than not your version of facts bears no relationship to the truth. I guess you take your cues from our Liar in Chief. You commented in the June 17th edition that ASU withdrew a job offer to Sonya Duhé to become […]

Recommended for you