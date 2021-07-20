I have to respond to Dan Stegink’s letter headlined, “Fireworks sales fuel campaign financing” (Tribune, July 7).
I actually found it humorous he tries to make the jump that anyone purchasing safe and sane fireworks in San Bruno or Pacifica has been duped into not only supporting the Republican Party but hurting kids and causing blindness. (For what it’s worth, my mom was born blind.) He says “every type of legally available consumer use of fireworks has been associated with serious injury or death” but that is totally misleading as that includes all types of fireworks sold legally nationwide. I believe Pacifica police and fire records have no instances of fires from safe and sane fireworks.
For the record, I am not a safe and sane fireworks advocate. One thing former Mayor Martin and I agreed on was an alternative funding source to reliably replace safe and sane sales. As this will be on the ballot for the third time next year, it is my gut feeling safe and sane sales will go down in flaming defeat.
Ironically, my family experienced one of the most dangerous illegal fireworks explosions, at ground level, launched from Stegink’s house before he lived there.
By the way, I also found it disingenuous that he did not disclose he is a card-carrying local Democratic official. Also party affiliation is left out of our local elections for good reason. Maybe we should look back a few years to see why.
Chris Redfield
Park Pacifica
