Being a good neighbor is not difficult. Looking out for and caring about our neighbors is what we should be doing. And for many years under their previous pastor, Westside Baptist Church was an excellent neighbor to the point of clearing branches from trees on their property to improve the view of the Pacific Ocean for those who live on the opposite side of Inverness Drive from the church building.

Today, however, the church is erecting a chain-link fence along the full length of its property which greatly diminishes the view of the Pacific. It could have placed the fence at the bottom of the hill but chose not to. “This is where the church wants it” was the response. Inverness Drive now has a chain-link fence running its entire length from Hickey Boulevard to Heathcliff Drive and looks like an industrial yard. The character of our neighborhood home has now been drastically altered for the worse.

