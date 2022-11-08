There has been a barrage of complaints by California politicians and consumer groups about our high gasoline prices. The average price for regular in California is about $5.57 per gallon vs. a U.S. average of $3.77 per gallon. Part of the reason for this disparity is that California is the only state with a “CARB” gasoline mandate, which has created a virtual gasoline production monopoly. There are 125 refineries producing gasoline in the U.S., but the California Energy Commission lists only 10 refineries that can produce CARB gasoline.
The CARB mandate means that refinery problems such as breakdowns or required maintenance cannot be offset by gasoline imports from other states or overseas. Less supply translates into higher prices.
Moreover, California energy policies promote decreased gasoline supply and demand. The 2035 zero emission vehicle mandate, the nation’s highest gasoline tax, electric vehicle subsidies and prohibitions on new refineries and filling stations seemed designed to raise gasoline prices.
Similar policies on a national level are designed to reduce oil production. Hearing the recent complaints by state and national politicians about high fuel prices belies the environmental policies that they have been promoting. As my economics professors often told me: “If you want less of something you regulate it or you tax it.”
High gasoline prices hurt many households, taking money away from food, shelter and other needs. Isn’t the “Gas Tax Rebate” designed to mitigate some of this burden? California legislators could mitigate the cost further by temporarily suspending the gasoline tax or allowing gasoline imports from outside the state. We might not like it, but politicians telling us we have a right to cheap gasoline is simply a fairy tale.
— Les Deman, Half Moon Bay
