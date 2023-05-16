One of the unspoken problems with going totally electric is PG&E. If you live on the Coastside, or even on the Peninsula, you've received some of the worst service in recent memory this past winter/spring. The severe weather was partially to blame, yes, but the power went out several times when there was no wind, rain or storming.
What to do with no power? Well, with a gas cooktop, you can use a match to ignite it, despite the electric igniters on most modern cooktops. So, dinner can be warm in spite of PG&E's shareholders winning out over reliable electric power.
