One of the unspoken problems with going totally electric is PG&E. If you live on the Coastside, or even on the Peninsula, you've received some of the worst service in recent memory this past winter/spring. The severe weather was partially to blame, yes, but the power went out several times when there was no wind, rain or storming.

What to do with no power? Well, with a gas cooktop, you can use a match to ignite it, despite the electric igniters on most modern cooktops. So, dinner can be warm in spite of PG&E's shareholders winning out over reliable electric power.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Little things can cut length of council meetings

  • 0

Regarding Clay Lambert’s editorial about the lengthy City Council meetings (Tribune, Sept. 7), it is a timely piece. I have attended the meetings of city councils, large and small, in person and virtually. None compare to those of Pacifica’s council.

Please vote on Nov. 8

  • 0

Folks, there are only 42 days left to November election. If Democrats don’t keep a majority in the House and don’t gain Senate seats to have a clear majority, you no longer need to worry about 2024. President Biden will be a lame duck the remainder of his term.

My choice is Ray Mueller

  • 0

Pacificans and Coastside residents are fortunate to choose between two excellent candidates for county supervisor. My choice is Ray Mueller.

Wasting money in west Sharp Park

  • 0

I believe spending money on west Sharp Park (or anywhere within the coming flood zone) to be an exercise in futility. According to the latest study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea level will rise by 12 inches in 2050 no matter what we do. I saw nowhere in the staf…

Bancroft passes ‘reasonableness’ test

  • Updated
  • 0

I write in strong support of Robby Bancroft for Pacifica City Council, District 2. Robby has the insights and the experience that will make him an excellent City Council member for all of Pacifica.

Recommended for you