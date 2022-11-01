“Follow the money” is the oldest political truism. An endorsement by the biggest special interest in Pacifica, the San Mateo Realtors association, will require you to answer on their endorsement questionnaire: “Should you be elected or re-elected, do you agree to immediately notify Gina Zari at SAMCAR when issues relating to real estate, housing and property rights come before your elected body?” Note these candidates have agreed to immediately notify SAMCAR before representing the people of Pacifica and before voting on any real estate issues.

SAMCAR’s Government Affairs webpage states: “Our goal is to protect the Realtors of San Mateo County from ordinances, rules and regulations that would be a hindrance to the success of their businesses.” Said bluntly, their business interests come before the interests of taxpayers.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Let’s profit from parking

  • 0

One thing that we citizens of Pacifica tend to agree on is the lack of revenue available for much needed improvements and programs going forward. There are many sources of revenue, but one that is very obvious to me is not being fully utilized.

Big thanks from Pacifica Sports Club

  • 0

The 31st annual city of Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame induction award banquet was held recently at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco. Four local sports personalities were welcomed into the PSHOF, which now has 164 members.

Plan must include robust seawall

  • 0

The Sharp Park Specific Plan is spot-on. Visionary. Essential. Brilliant. Yes, Palmetto Avenue can be a vibrant small walkable “Downtown Pacifica.” A new hotel at 2212 Beach Blvd. is key. Shops and eateries will make Pacifica thrive. The added tax revenue to our city treasuries is essential …

Take steps to lower your energy costs

  • 0

PG&E is hearing from customers that energy bills are higher than normal. We understand increases are challenging. We’re taking action and helping customers.

Consider our public health successes

  • Updated
  • 0

One of the best sources for helpful information on the COVID-19 epidemic has been Bloomberg School of Public Health located at John Hopkins University. If you subscribe, you receive emails or you can get podcasts and Instagram updates (https://www.instagram.com/p/CZZ1qfihmC2/) on its website…

Give us more time

  • 1

Now that Pacifica has released the draft of the proposed General Plan for public review, I would like to second the comments from Clay Lambert in the Jan. 26 Tribune regarding the 45-day public comment period ending Feb. 21. This is the minimum required by law.

Let’s fix General Plan draft

  • Updated
  • 0

No one person is responsible. We all are. We need to fix this. It’s going to take some time, but that is what must be done.

Time to end filibuster

  • 0

The Freedom to Vote Act would help prevent egregious voter suppression and help counteract the 2013 Supreme Court decision that gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act. We all know what is at stake. Destroy the filibuster so this act can be passed!

Appreciation for farmers markets

  • Updated
  • 0

Our Coastside Farmers Market is on its winter hiatus now, and I want to take this opportunity to thank all the many people involved in its creation and success.

Recommended for you