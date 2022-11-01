“Follow the money” is the oldest political truism. An endorsement by the biggest special interest in Pacifica, the San Mateo Realtors association, will require you to answer on their endorsement questionnaire: “Should you be elected or re-elected, do you agree to immediately notify Gina Zari at SAMCAR when issues relating to real estate, housing and property rights come before your elected body?” Note these candidates have agreed to immediately notify SAMCAR before representing the people of Pacifica and before voting on any real estate issues.
SAMCAR’s Government Affairs webpage states: “Our goal is to protect the Realtors of San Mateo County from ordinances, rules and regulations that would be a hindrance to the success of their businesses.” Said bluntly, their business interests come before the interests of taxpayers.
In previous election cycles the real estate industry and its cronies have given over $25,000 to Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mike O’Neill and Sue Vaterlaus (who has sat on multiple committees for SAMCAR) and even more to Ray Mueller. Robby Bancroft also has the full support of the real estate industry.
What is the SAMCAR getting for this money?
Look what this council has done with the General Plan update where it chose to ignore climate data and eliminate fire hazard maps above Higgins Road in order to let developers build a whole new subdivision in the middle of a tinder box. If the residents of Linda Mar felt betrayed by the city when the Hillside Meadows subdivision was moved forward with double the number of units, just wait to see what Beckmeyer will do to you with Linda Mar Woods. They are also recommending changing the zoning in the Pedro Point field from Commercial Recreational against Coastal Commission feedback to residential in a known flood zone in order to put in more than 100 units. The fact is the vast majority of undeveloped land in Pacifica is in hazard zones, but the real estate industry is eyeing Pacifica for big development and ignoring hazard data.
Since SAMCAR uses taxpayer money to achieve “success,” it lost the ACLU lawsuit costing us over $1 million for the ill-advised RV parking ordinance, passed the sea wall tax under the cover of a sewer infrastructure rate increase, which is set to more than double in the next few years, just so the sea wall will prop up the first row of residential inventory on Beach Boulevard. More egregious is this SAMCAR council is now pleading poverty and asking us to swallow a new sales tax increase that may cost every Pacifica household just so we can subsidize real estate industry profits and cover their incompetence.
The answer to our economic crisis isn’t just a “crackin” Taco Bell. (Sorry, Bancroft, we need more than that and your other misrepresentations for economic viability.) We need fiscally responsible leaders who answer to citizens, have integrity and are not beholden to real estate special interests. It’s time to elect Christine Boles and Paul Chervatin for City Council and Laura Parmer-Lohan for supervisor.
