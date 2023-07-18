Hello, my name is Bodhi Veilleux. I am a Scout from Troop 29 in Pacifica. I am writing to you for the Communication Merit Badge, but, nevertheless, the article about damage done to the trail at Montara Mountain was chosen as the subject of the message due to the feelings that reading it brought me.
I am currently a resident of the town of Montara. As my family and I are quite far back within the town, we are fairly accustomed to being overlooked by some of the public utility companies (namely, PG&E.) Although I am still quite young and thus ignorant, it still brought me much disappointment to learn of damage done to such a wonderful place to experience nature.
