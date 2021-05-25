California is again fearing drought. But Pacifica shouldn’t have to fear, since the world’s biggest water supply is at our beaches.

All we need to do is tap into it, and use proven technology to remove the salt. Desalination produces pure water worldwide, from Santa Barbara to Saudi Arabia. It even recycles water on the space station.

During another drought several years ago, our North Coast County Water District considered desalination. Our citizens committee spent months learning and evaluating various processes to “drought-proof” Pacifica.

We concluded that we could build and run our own desalination plant, for a cost of about $20 per month per Pacifica household. If we built a bigger plant and sold water to other Peninsula cities, it could cost Pacifica residents nothing at all. But the rains came again, and the project was forgotten.

It’s time to reconsider and update those good desalination ideas.

Jim Heldberg

Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

I stoke peace

I stoke peace

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I thank Mr. Bray for his wise words and for sharing his concerns.  I left out a few things from my original letter. First, the officer in question pulled up behind several vehicles before he reached mine. In each case, the driver moved on. I guess it had something to do with “o…

Facts, man

Facts, man

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor, I find myself once again fact checking your column since more often than not your version of facts bears no relationship to the truth. I guess you take your cues from our Liar in Chief. You commented in the June 17th edition that ASU withdrew a job offer to Sonya Duhé to become […]

It’s a miracle!

It’s a miracle!

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  It was a miracle. Right in front of our eyes. A Pacifica miracle. One we’ll never forget. Me and my life partner were out on our walk and saw a car approaching in our direction. It slowed and pulled over to the curb. A young lady got out of the passenger side and […]

ESA is a bad choice for Pacifica homeowners

ESA is a bad choice for Pacifica homeowners

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  This was originally written to the Pacifica City Council. I am very pleased that the city is moving forward on replacing and extending the seawall to close the southern gap to protect its residents. However, I’m shocked to learn that the engineering firm that the city has chose…

The good reverend must be a mind reader

The good reverend must be a mind reader

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  I read with sorrow and disappointment the letter from the Rev. Piers Lahey indicting the Pacifica police for parking behind him. I am not sure how parking behind him is considered “pulling him over,” but, apparently it was enough to stoke the good reverend’s fertile imagination…

Zombie Apocalypse

Zombie Apocalypse

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Editor, I drove by the Eureka Square Shopping Center recently and noticed a group of about 25 people lined up outside of City Arms. I’m not sure what was happening but folks were there for a reason. Maybe there was a special sale for favorite customers? Maybe there was a new weapon of some […]

+2
Letter: PCB’s Earth hero

Letter: PCB’s Earth hero

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear editor,  Four plus years ago a young woman from Oceana High School attended a Pacific Beach Coalition meeting, joined beach cleanups and habitat restoration events.   Now, after logging 335.5 volunteer hours (most of them with the Pacific Beach Coalition – PBC) with Oceana High School’s…

+3
Meet straight-up racism

Meet straight-up racism

  • Updated
  • 0

By Sherman R. Frederick Racism doesn’t get much plainer than the confrontation in New York’s Central Park over Memorial Day weekend. At first, it sounded like one of those “dog off leash” stories you might read in the cop log of this newspaper. A woman let her dog off leash in an area where it […]

My Turn: Vote by mail; the time is now

My Turn: Vote by mail; the time is now

  • 0

By David Hirzel My Turn As it becomes increasingly more clear that the movement of the coronavirus through society is unpredictable, new outbreaks surge in unanticipated places. Most recently, in areas where business and commerce has been reopened to an extent that is contrary to the best ad…

Recommended for you