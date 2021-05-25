California is again fearing drought. But Pacifica shouldn’t have to fear, since the world’s biggest water supply is at our beaches.
All we need to do is tap into it, and use proven technology to remove the salt. Desalination produces pure water worldwide, from Santa Barbara to Saudi Arabia. It even recycles water on the space station.
During another drought several years ago, our North Coast County Water District considered desalination. Our citizens committee spent months learning and evaluating various processes to “drought-proof” Pacifica.
We concluded that we could build and run our own desalination plant, for a cost of about $20 per month per Pacifica household. If we built a bigger plant and sold water to other Peninsula cities, it could cost Pacifica residents nothing at all. But the rains came again, and the project was forgotten.
It’s time to reconsider and update those good desalination ideas.
Jim Heldberg
Pacifica
