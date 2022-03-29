I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how Pacifica City Hall and the City Council are serving residents and how exactly they’re managing our city and funds. I’d like to share with you the feedback I provided on the recent draft environmental impact report that is part of the general plan update.
With the various iterations it’s gone through since 2009, it’s cost us — Pacifica taxpayers — anywhere from $1 million to $2 million. It’s a pricey document that does not meet standards — current or prior.
Pacifica taxpayers are or have been paying for it, but it’s lacking in representing us, our needs, our issues and our safety. The document, meant to serve our community of Pacifica is very specific in addressing development — the needs of developers who didn’t pay for the document or live here. And it is completely lacking in addressing anything we, Pacificans, might need. Most of us were deliberately left out of the process.
It doesn’t address traffic, traffic mitigation, our safety, climate change and a lot of other issues — but development it does. Why am I bringing this up now and here? At a recent event, a current council member mentioned that she would vote for the General Plan/DEIR to pass in its current state because it’s better than the one from 40 years ago. In any other municipality, the people working on something this bad would be fired and it would be a public shame. But our council member thinks subpar performance is something we should pay for and she can stand by. Keep in mind we have higher sewer rates on the table and you are looking to increase taxes to run our municipality. If this basic document is an indication of the city’s performance standards and how staff and elected officials manage our funds, they should not be trusted to do the job. We can’t afford what this costs.
Vicki Sundstrom, Pacifica
Editor’s note: Sundstrom originally wrote this to city officials. It is reprinted here with permission. To see Sundstrom’s full critique, visit pacificatribune.com and look for the link in her letter to the editor.
