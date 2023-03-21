Climate activists in Pacifica, propelled by Third Act national and the San Francisco Bay Area chapter organizations, are staging an event at the Chase Bank in Linda Mar Shopping Center on March 21, 2023. The 32123 local event is just one of close to 100 actions at Big 4 banks across the country to stop dirty banking.
These banks — Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America — invest heavily in the fossil (dirty) fuel industry. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., we will wave signs and distribute flyers about fossil fuel divestment. Third Actors and partners across the country are holding events to deliver a strong message to the banks funding climate destruction: If you don’t move money out of fossil fuels, we will move our money out of your banks.
In recent years there has been a concerted effort in the United States and around the world to persuade institutions to divest their assets from fossil fuel companies. In California, Senate Bill 252 to get CalPERS and CalSTRS to divest will be reintroduced by state Sen. Lena Gonzalez. Together these pension funds invest almost $11 billion dollars in fossil fuels. In 2022 San Mateo County approved a new investment policy to divest from fossil fuels.
The oil and gas companies rely on banks to provide capital for their digging and drilling. Since the signing of the Paris Climate Accord in 2015, with commitments notably to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce climate change vulnerability, these banks have invested $1 trillion in dirty fossil fuel projects and companies. As the largest investor, Chase has provided over $142 billion in financing during this period.
— Nancy Tierney, Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.