Climate activists in Pacifica, propelled by Third Act national and the San Francisco Bay Area chapter organizations, are staging an event at the Chase Bank in Linda Mar Shopping Center on March 21, 2023. The 32123 local event is just one of close to 100 actions at Big 4 banks across the country to stop dirty banking.

These banks — Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America — invest heavily in the fossil (dirty) fuel industry. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., we will wave signs and distribute flyers about fossil fuel divestment. Third Actors and partners across the country are holding events to deliver a strong message to the banks funding climate destruction: If you don’t move money out of fossil fuels, we will move our money out of your banks.

