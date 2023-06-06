In 2004, the Sacketts bought an undeveloped piece of property about 300 feet from Priest Lake, one of the largest lakes in Idaho, with the intention of building a home on it. They started preparations in 2007. The EPA said, not so fast.
This case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where it was decided by a 9-0 vote — in favor of the Sacketts — on May 25.
From the Reuters piece describing the court ruling: "In sum, we hold that the (Clean Water Act) extends to only those wetlands that are 'as a practical matter indistinguishable from waters of the United States,'" Judge Samuel Alito wrote. "The wetlands on the Sacketts' property are distinguishable from any possibly covered waters."
Damien Schiff, a senior attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation who argued the case for the Sacketts, hailed the decision as a victory for property rights, saying it "returns the scope of the Clean Water Act to its original and proper limits."
Here in Half Moon Bay we have had some experience with “wetlands.” I would refer you to the Beachwood property, 23 acres that sit between the high school, Lewis Foster Drive and Highway 1. That piece of ground cost the city more than $18 million. (The settlement was whittled down from the original more than $40 million judgment.)
Beachwood is the highest profile example around here, but certainly not the only one by a long shot. One can only wonder how this SCOTUS ruling will impact folks across this great country. I’ll bet the Sacketts are happy campers.
What impact will this ruling have on Half Moon Bay, the stunning San Mateo County coastline and the entire state? I’m sure we’ll find out soon.
— George Muteff, San Gregorio
