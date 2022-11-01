I support Laura Parmer-Lohan for District 3 San Mateo County supervisor. She is endorsed by the Pacifica Progressive Alliance, which has also endorsed Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council in District 2 and Paul Chervatin for Pacifica City Council in District 5.
At the PPA-endorsed candidates event, Parmer-Lohan emphasized her values as an environmentalist and that her priorities include protecting our coastline, beaches and open spaces. She listens and is compassionate. She quietly works behind the scenes to solve the problems of her constituents. She gets the job done.
The other candidate in the San Mateo County District 3 supervisor race is endorsed by the San Mateo County Association of Realtors and supported by the California Apartment Association, and this scares me. We do not need more Big Real Estate controlling our elected officials.
Parmer-Lohan does not take any outside special interest money. She will not be beholden to special interests and will listen to the people. She has a broad-based, community-building approach and represents diversity, equity and inclusion, and works hard to achieve county goals in such areas.
I’m voting for Laura and urge you to vote for Laura Parmer-Lohan for District 3 San Mateo County supervisor.
— Deirdre Martin, Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.