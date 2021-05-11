A robust seawall, north of the pier, is essential for the future of Pacifica. We, as Pacificans, need to join together now to support our City Council and help to secure funding for the project.
These are social justice and economic equity issues. At risk are 1,000 of our most affordable homes in beautiful Sharp Park, plus our city’s public infrastructure, at a combined likely cost of $1 billion (that’s 1,000 x $1 million!). Relocating the sewer pumping station alone, plus underground pipes to and from — which serves 16,000 Pacificans — would cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The economic stability of our entire city rests with a robust seawall.
Building a robust seawall is a taxpayer bargain, compared to letting the sea wash away Sharp Park and our key public infrastructure. A robust seawall is critical to the future vitality and economic survival of our city. And, it needs to be done immediately. Why are a few radical voices who wish to see our beautiful Sharp Park neighborhoods washed away into the sea being given such a large pulpit? Why are they being allowed to delay such a critical project from proceeding?
Protecting the public safety, economic vibrancy and public infrastructure are the main charges of our city government, all of which are affected by a robust seawall. Pacifica residents, taxpayers and business owners deserve to have their homes, investments, businesses, recreation and livelihood protected.
This should not require long deliberation. Let’s join together to secure the funding and build a modern seawall along Beach Boulevard without further delay.
Tom Thompson
Sharp Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.