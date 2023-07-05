Warm weather comes, and a lot happens on the roads. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the 100 deadliest days of summer due to an increase in fatal crashes. According to Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, 4,969 crashes in 2021 were related to alcohol. In 2022, there were 4,392 cases. DUI cases went down, but people still drive drunk.
A drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992. After years of hospitals and therapies I can walk and talk, but I lost my hearing abilities and cannot drive. For 30-plus years, each day is trying. Are you planning to take Highway 1 to and from a party? Do your part to end a tragedy that’s plagued communities for decades:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.