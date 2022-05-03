Monday, April 25, was my birthday. I’d saved my errands because I live alone, and being among people seemed more festive than shrugging off the day. In Safeway at Linda Mar I tossed a bag of mini Snickers into my cart. I rarely buy candy but this was my day. Then checking out I asked Mark (Class A checker and super nice guy) if he likes Snickers. “I love Snickers,” said Mark.
“Well, it’s my birthday and I want you to have them,” I told him, and I handed them over. And we were both feeling festive when the woman behind me said, “Then I’m paying for your groceries.”
“Wait, what? You can’t!!” Well, she did. Over $49 worth. And I was so taken aback I thanked her clumsily and inadequately. Then, not wanting to hold up the line, I left the store. When I returned the cart I looked for her, but she was gone. I never even got her name.
If you recall this event then it must have been you. Your generosity was an unexpected gift of joy that keeps giving, and reminding me of the luminous effect of random kindness. You lit up my birthday, Samaritan! And the year ahead is brighter for it.
That’s a lot to thank you for. If the Tribune prints this, I have a lot to thank them for, too. Just in case, thank you all!
— Julie Brinckloe, Montara
Editor’s note: In an email to me, Brinckloe said that a dear friend had recently lost her cat. So she donated $50 to Alley Cat Allies, a national nonprofit animal welfare organization, in the cat’s memory and notes she had extra cash thanks to this good Samaritan.
