I am so enjoying the weekly delivery of the Pacifica Tribune in my P.O. box. Oh, sure, I can get local news from apps like Next-door or Facebook, but not like the quality of professionally trained reporters and good writers.
Thanks for the in-depth, balanced and relevant reporting about the coast and Pacifica. Loved the story of marbled murrelets, Meaure Q and Y, and kudos to the Pacific Beach Coalition and Lynn Adams on their Jefferson Award, and Pacificans Care.
