This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.
To avoid causing the unnecessary pain, confusion and embarrassment I experienced as appellant at the May 9 council meeting, may I suggest the following:
1. When notifying an appellant of a continuance it should be routine to immediately provide the complete documents upon which the request is based. Until reasonable opportunity is allowed for appellant review, no reasonable, mutually agreeable date for continuance can be established.
2. Provide information about the process including the amount of time for presentation. Specify the amount of time allowed for appellant and applicant each to speak.
3. Clarify the staffs’ current interpretation and any conflicting interpretations of Municipal Code MC Sec. 9-4.3603. The established precedent appears to give council the right to void the code by establishing a hearing prior to the 60-day limit during which council postpones and continues the appeal.
Notifying anyone just three hours before the meeting of the timing and decisions required is inadequate. Attempting to guide or limit discussion is unprofessional.
Given the stated goal of “an engaged community,” transparency and respect for the citizens you represent and serve should be routine. Otherwise you can expect disengagement. The city cannot afford to waste staff time on lack of clarity or misdirection.
— Margaret Goodale, Pacifica
