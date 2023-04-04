Teachers and nurses and essential service providers cannot afford to live in Pacifica, and we suffer workforce shortages that affect our quality of life. 

I am disheartened that the feedback I heard given at the community workshop (of two offered) that I attended was not incorporated into Pacifica’s  Housing Element. I was among others who requested policies to encourage low-income housing as well as preventing displacement. This draft either uses vague and underwhelming goals and timelines, or omits anti-displacement policy found in other HCD-certified drafts. While the city workshops focused on identifying housing sites and rezoning for developers who produce market rate housing, as has been the long history of Pacifica, there was no discussion of policy that will take those rezoned properties and guarantee housing for any of the low-income or moderate-income tiers.

