Teachers and nurses and essential service providers cannot afford to live in Pacifica, and we suffer workforce shortages that affect our quality of life.
I am disheartened that the feedback I heard given at the community workshop (of two offered) that I attended was not incorporated into Pacifica’s Housing Element. I was among others who requested policies to encourage low-income housing as well as preventing displacement. This draft either uses vague and underwhelming goals and timelines, or omits anti-displacement policy found in other HCD-certified drafts. While the city workshops focused on identifying housing sites and rezoning for developers who produce market rate housing, as has been the long history of Pacifica, there was no discussion of policy that will take those rezoned properties and guarantee housing for any of the low-income or moderate-income tiers.
Also, I see that none of the community-supported suggestions by PH4A were meaningfully addressed or included.
Contrary to this city’s imagination that supports the intentions of for-profit developers, truly affordable housing and the protection of fragile ecosystems can coexist, and do, in many neighboring jurisdictions.
It is clear this draft will not pass HCD and the city will miss the May 2023 deadline for compliance, so it is not in Pacifica’s best interest to hurry and cudgel this draft through with disregard of public input. The city would be best served by making prudent changes and adopt a draft that uses strong and specific language to protect Pacificans by preventing displacement, encouraging low-income housing, and deterring housing for the most vulnerable of our neighbors from being placed in hazardous areas.
Because affordable housing projects in Pacifica take longer than a housing element’s timeline (and in some cases ever), I suggest prioritization of programs to prevent displacement and encourage low-income housing projects that can happen NOW, like establishing a housing fund, in the timeline, but also back these programs with specific actions to achieve them. For example:
▸ 1) Public lands should either have RFP’s for nonprofit developers circulated now, and sales should follow the Surplus Land Act. When it is eventually sold, those funds should go to a housing fund. A housing fund and following the Surplus Land Act are two of many actions that forge the pathway toward nonprofit development. As it stands now in this draft, absolutely no pathway exists.
▸ 2) No in-lieu fees agreement should ever be accepted. No developer should be able to avoid inclusion of affordable housing. The in-lieu fees for the subdivision that the above mentioned Mr. Khosravi built in, were substantially underpriced and to this day sit unused, and will be potentially misused in the absence of a dedicated housing fund.
▸ 3) More tenant protections, such as extended relocation payouts, and just-cause eviction standards starting at Day One. Additionally, there should be tighter restrictions on landlord renovation evictions.
▸ 4) A limit on short-term rentals besides the recent meaningless cap of 150 permits for operators (not units).
▸ 5) Increasing the vacancy tax and allotting it toward a housing fund.
▸ 6) Permanent deed restrictions on designated affordable housing units.
It is achievable now to preserve housing for our most vulnerable, prevent displacement, protect tenants, and build a housing fund for truly affordable housing, while the longer term goals of suburban sprawl and contributing to climate crisis for more luxury, ocean-view development can go on and on being supported by the current city leadership.
