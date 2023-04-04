I’m following up on my letter to the Pacifica Planning Commission of Feb. 27 regarding the Rockaway Quarry Reclamation Plan. An application has been submitted by Bayland Soil Pacifica LLC for approval of a quarry reclamation plan. The application is known as File No. 2016-001 and includes Quarry Use Permit UP-71-16.
The company presenting this Reclamation Plan, Bayland Soil Pacifica LLC, was founded by William Gilmartin III and Alan Varela who were convicted of bribery of San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru in 2021.William Gilmartin and Alan Varela have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle on March 24, 2023, the city of San Francisco has declared a contract ban on Alan Varela and William Gilmartin, president and vice president of ProVen Management Inc., and includes Baylands Soil Processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.