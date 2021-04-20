The Stay Woke Club at Oceana High School has an active role in denouncing hate crimes, human rights violations and economic inequalities. This includes the recent hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
At my school, Oceana, Asian-Americans make up a third of the student population. We worry about the families and friends who could be affected mentally and physically by these hate crimes, and we stand with them in solidarity. In order to condemn these actions, the Stay Woke Club would like to help spread awareness of these recent hate crimes, and to inform other community members on this issue, to hopefully help discourage these hateful acts.
The rise of AAPI hate is truly disheartening. Here are some ways you can support the AAPI community:
1. Report and defend; see something, say something. Whether it is online or in public, your voice is extremely powerful.
2. Support their small businesses! You can show your support by buying from these small businesses or getting takeout from their family owned restaurants.
3. Listen and check in! Many of our AAPI loved ones are dealing with a large amount of stress and emotions at this time. Take part of your day to check in on your AAPI friends; they need you.
4. Share and repost; share their stories on social media.
5. Donate to AAPI campaigns, local organizations or GoFundMe pages if you can.
Daphne Yatrakis
Oceana High School
Editor’s note: Yatrakis is president of the school’s Stay Woke Club.
