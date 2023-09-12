I want to encourage you to walk, bike or bus to the Fog Fest on Sept. 23 and 24.

September is Transit Month and, for the first time ever, Pacifica is a destination on the Transit Month map. People from all over the Bay Area will be challenged with the task of taking public transit to the Fog Fest and to stop by the transit booth to provide their thoughts.

