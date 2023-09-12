I want to encourage you to walk, bike or bus to the Fog Fest on Sept. 23 and 24.
September is Transit Month and, for the first time ever, Pacifica is a destination on the Transit Month map. People from all over the Bay Area will be challenged with the task of taking public transit to the Fog Fest and to stop by the transit booth to provide their thoughts.
We’ll be thinking about our Rockaway neighborhood children having to cross 11 lanes of traffic to get to the beach and how our Fairway neighborhoods are littered with out-of-town cars. It must start with a consensus of Pacifica residents on what issues/projects to do first, second, third. Then we must enlist the will of our city staff to listen and empower our elected officials to work across the region to make it happen.
Walk, bike, or take the bus to the Fog Fest transit booth and let them know what you think.
