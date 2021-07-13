It’s tradition to sell fireworks
And that is where the problem lurks
We say we love our neighbors
But don’t do them any favors
By shooting fire into drought-dried trees.
I know hurting responders is nobody’s desire, but that’s what happens
When trees and hills catch on fire.
How much our home insurance ups is anybody’s guess
They’ve been starting to talk a lot since last year’s horrid mess.
Wine country’s already feeling it, insurance coverage gone.
I’m sorry, folks, it’s really true. This is a brand-new dawn.
I can’t afford a hike in fees, and I’ve already trimmed my trees.
What’s down south of Pescadero should be enough to really scare you.
Miles and miles of burned up coast. If that starts here, who’d be hurt most?
Imagine what a living hell,
Fire on both sides of a road known well.
Come on, folks, let’s get together.
For our kids, let’s prepare for really weird weather.
Julie Thomas
Pacifica
(1) comment
Good poem and message - I like it! Change is hard, but change of no more firework sales isn't anywhere near as rough as the change of lifestyle for a family when their home burns down.
