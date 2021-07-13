It’s tradition to sell fireworks

And that is where the problem lurks

We say we love our neighbors

But don’t do them any favors

By shooting fire into drought-dried trees.

I know hurting responders is nobody’s desire, but that’s what happens

When trees and hills catch on fire.

How much our home insurance ups is anybody’s guess

They’ve been starting to talk a lot since last year’s horrid mess.

Wine country’s already feeling it, insurance coverage gone.

I’m sorry, folks, it’s really true. This is a brand-new dawn.

I can’t afford a hike in fees, and I’ve already trimmed my trees.

What’s down south of Pescadero should be enough to really scare you.

Miles and miles of burned up coast. If that starts here, who’d be hurt most?

Imagine what a living hell,

Fire on both sides of a road known well.

Come on, folks, let’s get together.

For our kids, let’s prepare for really weird weather.

Julie Thomas

Pacifica

Deb Wong
DEBORAH WONG

Good poem and message - I like it! Change is hard, but change of no more firework sales isn't anywhere near as rough as the change of lifestyle for a family when their home burns down.

