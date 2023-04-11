During the March 27 Pacifica City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus questioned whether there was some way to circumvent the public vote regarding housing in the quarry.
Let me respectfully remind her how democracy works. We, the people, elect representatives who champion and fight for our desires and best interests. Pacifica citizens overwhelmingly have established through the voting process that any building of housing in the quarry requires voter approval. Trying to find "some way to circumvent the public vote" arguably is more about championing and fighting for Vaterlaus' desires and best interests than those of her constituents.
