During the March 27 Pacifica City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus questioned whether there was some way to circumvent the public vote regarding housing in the quarry.

Let me respectfully remind her how democracy works. We, the people, elect representatives who champion and fight for our desires and best interests. Pacifica citizens overwhelmingly have established through the voting process that any building of housing in the quarry requires voter approval. Trying to find "some way to circumvent the public vote" arguably is more about championing and fighting for Vaterlaus' desires and best interests than those of her constituents. 

Tags

(1) comment

CherieChan
Cherie Chan

Thank you, Gary!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Wasting money in west Sharp Park

  • 0

I believe spending money on west Sharp Park (or anywhere within the coming flood zone) to be an exercise in futility. According to the latest study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea level will rise by 12 inches in 2050 no matter what we do. I saw nowhere in the staf…

Bancroft passes ‘reasonableness’ test

  • Updated
  • 0

I write in strong support of Robby Bancroft for Pacifica City Council, District 2. Robby has the insights and the experience that will make him an excellent City Council member for all of Pacifica.

Climate change doesn’t just happen

  • 1

As someone who follows local and national news reports, I must tell you I am worried about the recent extreme heat and wildfires raging across the country. I feel for people who lose their lives and livelihoods to extreme weather, and I’m scared that it’s only a matter of time until it direc…

Yellow Pages led to some questions for Pacificans

  • 0

We recently received copies of the updated Yellow Page directories for Northern San Mateo County. While browsing it, it struck me how few businesses indicated they were in Pacifica. Not all Pacifica business are represented in this directory, but it is still clear that Pacifica is primarily …

Too few actually vote

  • 0

I’m sorry. I voted 10 times. I didn’t mean to. I’m honestly sorry it happened. But I didn’t commit election fraud. It was completely legal. Let me explain.

Public Works story was enlightening

  • 0

Thank you for the Public Works article (Tribune, June 1). The explanation of those city services was enlightening! Perhaps you could do the same type of articles for other services provided by city workers.

Recommended for you