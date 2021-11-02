City trying to hide renovation plans
Dear Editor:
Here’s a story that needs to get out. Most Pacificans aren’t even aware the city is planning to build a brand-new civic center for a cost of over $11 million and rising. And I don’t think many people are aware of plans for the City Hall building. Do we get an ultra-modern facade in the front of what is actually designated a historic building?
There’s finally a picture of what they plan to do to the front of city hall. It’s posted on the last council meeting agenda item. The Tribune, in my opinion, needs to do more to tell people about this whole project because the city is pushing it through with little or no notice and no involvement by the community.
Here’s another example of hiding it: The same posted agenda item mentioned outreach to the public, which has consisted of three council meetings and contacting residents within 500 feet of proposed construction. There have been no workshops for the general public, no public service print announcements, no social media postings, no mailers, no study groups like all the other big proposed projects used to notify and involve the public. In fact, there wasn’t one mention about this $11 million expenditure on the entire city website (except in a few vaguely worded City Council agenda items that most never look at) until I said at the July council meeting they’re trying to hide this from the people, then magically that night they put some information about it online at 11 p.m.
The Tribune is also aware that the city hasn’t been truthful about the mold problem in the old City Hall, which was used to justify this whole rebuild of the entire Civic Center. But the Trib says this is old news.
Bob Hutchinson, Pacifica
Editor’s note: The Tribune has written repeatedly about the mold problems and the plans to renovate City Hall and the civic center. Those stories can be found by searching pacificatribune.com.
