City trying to hide renovation plans

Dear Editor:

Here’s a story that needs to get out. Most Pacificans aren’t even aware the city is planning to build a brand-new civic center for a cost of over $11 million and rising. And I don’t think many people are aware of plans for the City Hall building. Do we get an ultra-modern facade in the front of what is actually designated a historic building?

There’s finally a picture of what they plan to do to the front of city hall. It’s posted on the last council meeting agenda item. The Tribune, in my opinion, needs to do more to tell people about this whole project because the city is pushing it through with little or no notice and no involvement by the community.

Here’s another example of hiding it: The same posted agenda item mentioned outreach to the public, which has consisted of three council meetings and contacting residents within 500 feet of proposed construction. There have been no workshops for the general public, no public service print announcements, no social media postings, no mailers, no study groups like all the other big proposed projects used to notify and involve the public. In fact, there wasn’t one mention about this $11 million expenditure on the entire city website (except in a few vaguely worded City Council agenda items that most never look at) until I said at the July council meeting they’re trying to hide this from the people, then magically that night they put some information about it online at 11 p.m.

The Tribune is also aware that the city hasn’t been truthful about the mold problem in the old City Hall, which was used to justify this whole rebuild of the entire Civic Center. But the Trib says this is old news.

Bob Hutchinson, Pacifica

Editor’s note: The Tribune has written repeatedly about the mold problems and the plans to renovate City Hall and the civic center. Those stories can be found by searching pacificatribune.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Thanks for work on Trib

  • 0

As I renew my subscription to the Pacifica Tribune, I wanted to thank you so very much for the wonderful changes we have experienced since you took over. The Tribune has been an important part of my life and work in Pacifica for 31 years. I also used archived issues for research. I also love…

Council could take more enlightened approach to SLR

  • By Victor Carmichael
  • 0

As we know, Pacifica is nationally (in)famous for online videos showing our coastline literally melting out from under us. Entire houses and apartment buildings have had to be razed to prevent them from falling into the ocean. We are on the proverbial bleeding edge of inexorable oceanic-geol…

Stereotyping can be harmful

  • 0

Some people are more accepting to members of the LGBTQIA+ than other people. People stereotype others. For example, “gay people have to wear makeup” or if they come across a lesbian relationship they might say, “who’s the guy?” or “lesbians play sports and wear masculine clothing.” This is c…

Access to public debate requires more than a Zoom link

  • 0

With dozens of special districts, boards and committees stretching from Pacifica to Pescadero, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved in local government. But the same handful of people tend to show up to meetings to advocate for or against the issues of the day. The biggest decisions a…

Judge unfairly targets Pacifica for RV stance

  • 0

The attack on Pacifica’s RV parking ban by the ACLU and a few disgruntled squatters is outrageous enough, but the arrogance of U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who said, “You are not allowed to drive the homeless out of the city,” takes the cake. Why not? It seems to work just fine for th…

U.S. let virus spread, don’t stigmatize people now

  • 0

A recent letter writer in the Tribune may not be aware that whole countries are vaccine hesitant. Countries from New Zealand to Vietnam controlled the spread from the start and may yet see the same end — another circulating or endemic pathogen that emerged from wet markets — but not before i…

County should look back to plan ahead

  • 0

Remember when it was nearly impossible to get a COVID-19 test, let alone a vaccine? Just weeks ago, it was a mad dash. Now, they’re in every local pharmacy and will even be offered at the county fair.

The hills are alive with the sound of … bulldozers?

  • Updated
  • 0

When my family decided to move to Pacifica back in 2008 one of the big draws for us was the amount of open space. I thought to myself, what a forward-thinking planning department and city council we have that has protected our beautiful green hills since the 50’s. It looks like a picture pos…

We're not moving, thank you

  • 0

I’ve lived in Pacifica most of my life, attending Linda Mar for elementary school and graduating from Terra Nova High School. My husband grew up in San Francisco but always wanted to build his own home, and loved where my parents lived. We found an acre with an ocean view in the mid-1980s an…

Recommended for you